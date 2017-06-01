Pork Banh Mi Noodle Bowls

This is the time of the year that I relish fantastic food that takes minutes to prepare. Well, most of these dishes rely on leftovers, but if you've put together a picnic roast recently, you know you can be living on that for weeks! And with the quick pickles we looked at last time, you have the lion's share of a really inspired Pork Banh Mi Noodle Bowl and it can be on the table - picnic or otherwise - in about 20 minutes. Yay!

If you have other leftover pork - or any protein for that matter - work it into this dish. I like to warm and crisp it up in a large nonstick sauté pan, setting on medium-high heat and stirring frequently, but not constantly. A bit of Korean BBQ sauce added along the way can be quite charming too. Choose the noodles that give you joy. Most rice noodles can be prepared as noted below, but some might need longer steeping times. Wheat noodles could also be used, but would require boiling on the stove and make your prep time extend by about 10 minutes or so. The veggies listed are the ones I had on hand and, frankly, prefer for a dish like this. Make yours personal by doing the same. I love the sauce as is, but if you have a different sauce in mind, go for it.

This is a one dish meal that makes my heart sing. Wine, iced tea, or even Thai iced tea are all lovely accompaniments, as is some time in the great outdoors, even if it is laying in a hammock after dinner!