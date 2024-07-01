Quick Asian Pickled Vegetables

In summer, I'm often looking for a relish or quick condiment for serving on or alongside just about everything from the grill, atop every lettuce wrap I make, tucked inside every tortilla wrap I enjoy, and more. And since I've got a quick and easy option that allows you to use all manner of vegetables that come across your way, I thought today might be the day to share it.

This version calls for kohlrabi, carrot, green onions, and radishes/daikon. That said, other options: peppers (sweet and hot), julienned cucumbers, whole or half cloves garlic, small pea pods, and sliced onions of other varieties. Keep the pickling brine the same since it does the heavy lifting here. Remember, these pickled vegetables need to be refrigerated when not being enjoyed and the longer you keep them in the jar with the brine, the more pickled they will become. As such, I find it wisest to make them in small batches and use them within the week. In fact, I usually toss a batch together on Sunday night and have the jar empty by the following Sunday!

While these are excellent with all manner of summer eating and just drained and added to a salad, I think they shine best in Asian noodle bowls and I just so happen to be sharing a great recipe for those next time around, so don't lose this recipe! You'll want to pair them together and make it a go to quick and easy summer meal that is big on flavor and big on nutrition!