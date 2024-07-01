In summer, I'm often looking for a relish or quick condiment for serving on or alongside just about everything from the grill, atop every lettuce wrap I make, tucked inside every tortilla wrap I enjoy, and more. And since I've got a quick and easy option that allows you to use all manner of vegetables that come across your way, I thought today might be the day to share it.
This version calls for kohlrabi, carrot, green onions, and radishes/daikon. That said, other options: peppers (sweet and hot), julienned cucumbers, whole or half cloves garlic, small pea pods, and sliced onions of other varieties. Keep the pickling brine the same since it does the heavy lifting here. Remember, these pickled vegetables need to be refrigerated when not being enjoyed and the longer you keep them in the jar with the brine, the more pickled they will become. As such, I find it wisest to make them in small batches and use them within the week. In fact, I usually toss a batch together on Sunday night and have the jar empty by the following Sunday!
While these are excellent with all manner of summer eating and just drained and added to a salad, I think they shine best in Asian noodle bowls and I just so happen to be sharing a great recipe for those next time around, so don't lose this recipe! You'll want to pair them together and make it a go to quick and easy summer meal that is big on flavor and big on nutrition!
Quick Asian Pickled Vegetables
- 1 cup coarsely shredded kohlrabi
- 1 cup coarsely shredded carrot
- ½ cup thinly sliced green onions
- 1 cup halved and thinly sliced radishes or coarsely shredded daikon
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- ¾ cup water
- 1 ¼ cup rice wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
Add the prepared vegetables to a jar. It can be a jar large enough to fit all of the vegetables or they can be divided between two jars if necessary. Make sure that the vegetables are packed tightly.
Combine the sugar, water, rice vinegar, and kosher salt in a small saucepan. Taste when the sugar and salt have dissolved, before the mixture boils. Add additional salt or sugar if desired.
Heat the mixture to boiling over medium high heat. Once it begins to boil, remove from the heat.
Carefully pour the hot pickling brine over the vegetables.
Cool the mixture to room temperature, then seal the jar with a lid and transfer to the refrigerator. Chill the jar for at least 2 hours before serving to ensure the best flavor. These will continue to pickle and get stronger as you store them in the refrigerator. Use within 1 week for best texture and flavor.
- Yields: 6-8 servings
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes hands on time, plus cooling and refrigerating time