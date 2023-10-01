Eat the Garden Tuscan Sausage Stew

At the very end of October, apart from looking forward to trick or treaters and a little spookiness in the air, a bowl of warm stew that's brimming with sausage and the bounty of the garden is near the top of my wish list. And when I can make said stew in the Instant Pot so I have a meal that tastes like it spent all day simmering on the stove, but I really spent a few minutes putting everything together and less than an hour of cooking in total, I'm simply in love.

As much as possible, try to use the freshest ingredients possible. That means reach for herbs from the herb garden and opt for what your garden, CSA box, farmer's market, etc. can provide. I even was lucky enough to have fresh shell beans to include in this version and they were velvety soft and hearty. However, if you are running light on such things, canned beans and dried herbs will do and the recipe below includes instructions for those items as well. If you happen to not have any particular vegetable, I suggest either doubling up on something else or working in yet another garden gift. I've used potatoes, zucchini, and all manner of peppers - including poblanos and jalapeños - in this stew to my family's delight. Just keep it as fresh as you can and you'll be steering right!

I like having a nice bowl of this and then having a chunk or two of dense baguette to sop up any juices left in the bowl. That's it. With so much happening in each bite, you don't need condiments, sides, or the like. Just savor every spoonful and give a little thanks for the harvest of the year.