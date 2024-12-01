Parmesan Roasted Potatoes

Colder weather takes me to meat and potatoes mode - comfort food that's filling and makes me think of growing up in the country. And while my table holds fewer meals that are mostly large chunks of meat plus starchy veggies, there's a place for leaning into a bit of comfort and, for me, that means working taters into my meal plans. This time around, I'm offering a super simple dish of tender new potatoes roasted face down in a pile of glorious grated parmesan cheese.

By tossing the taters with seasonings and oil first and then setting them face down in grated cheese, you end up with perfectly roasted potatoes that have gloriously crisp, seasoned skin and a coating of crispy cheese over the cut side of each tatter. Can you use different seasonings and cheese? Yes. Just opt for cheese that will melt and crisp nicely. Think cheddar before feta.

I love having these potatoes alongside meatloaf or even a bowl of tomato soup and, I won't lie - they are great just on their own as a gloriously indulgent snack. However you choose to enjoy them, dig in and give a nod to some excellent comfort food!