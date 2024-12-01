Colder weather takes me to meat and potatoes mode - comfort food that's filling and makes me think of growing up in the country. And while my table holds fewer meals that are mostly large chunks of meat plus starchy veggies, there's a place for leaning into a bit of comfort and, for me, that means working taters into my meal plans. This time around, I'm offering a super simple dish of tender new potatoes roasted face down in a pile of glorious grated parmesan cheese.
By tossing the taters with seasonings and oil first and then setting them face down in grated cheese, you end up with perfectly roasted potatoes that have gloriously crisp, seasoned skin and a coating of crispy cheese over the cut side of each tatter. Can you use different seasonings and cheese? Yes. Just opt for cheese that will melt and crisp nicely. Think cheddar before feta.
I love having these potatoes alongside meatloaf or even a bowl of tomato soup and, I won't lie - they are great just on their own as a gloriously indulgent snack. However you choose to enjoy them, dig in and give a nod to some excellent comfort food!
Parmesan Roasted Potatoes
- 1 lb. young, small potatoes
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon pepper
- ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¾ cup parmesan cheese, finely grated and good quality
Preheat the oven to 400°F. Cut the potatoes in half, add them to a bowl with the olive oil and all of the seasonings. Mix well.
In a small (8x8-inch or so) baking dish, add an even layer of grated Parmesan cheese to the bottom. Arrange the potatoes tightly, flat side down, until the dish is full.
Bake in the preheated 400°F oven for 30 to 35 minutes or until the potatoes are soft.
Allow them to cool until the cheese is hard and crispy, but they are still warm. Loosen the sides with a spatula, and serve on a plate.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes