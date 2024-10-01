Before you know it, we'll be finding our sweaters and scarves and donning boots to go outside. While we're in the twilight of the harvest-laden autumn season, I say let's fire up the grill in lean into the outdoors for prepping and enjoying our meals as long as Mother Nature sets the stage for us. So this week, we've got another selection of fun grilling recipes that will grace your table with flavor, color, and fun. And ideally that table is also tucked into a beautiful spot outside for you to enjoy. We begin with Salmon Picatta on the grill - a perfect autumn twist.
A few notes: If you cannot get a whole salmon fillet, find it too cumbersome to handle, and/or don't want to make that much fish, feel free to opt for smaller fillet(s). Just make sure you choose salmon with the skin on as it makes grilling so much easier. Can you make a more traditional lemon sauce for this? Yes. I just really adore both the simplicity and flavor that a grilled lemon bring to the dish. It's also why I tend to use sliced green onions when I make it on the grill even though I favor capers when making chicken picatta. As is often the case here, pick what works for you and make it yours.
For me, a great side for this salmon is a simple Carrot & Lentil Pilaf that I make in my Instant Pot while the salmon is grilling. Hooray for sides that just take care of themselves while you sip your favorite beverage in your yard while you let the grill get your salmon ready and you enjoy the beauty of the season. Enjoy!
Grilled Salmon Picatta
- 1 whole salmon fillet, skin on (about 2 lbs.)
- 2 teaspoons lemon pepper seasoning
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 large lemon, halved
- 3 green onions, sliced thin or 3 tablespoons of drained capers
Prepare a grill for cooking by placing a hibachi style iron grill plate or similar setup on the grill and bringing it to 375°-400°F.
While the grill heats, place the salmon on a large platter, cutting board, or baking pan with the skin facing down. Generously sprinkle the entire surface of the fish with the lemon pepper seasoning. Then carefully brush the fish on the surface with the olive oil. Take the fish and the sliced lemon to the grill.
Place the lemon on the warming grates about the preheated grill plate. Carefully place the salmon, skin side down, on the grill plate and close the lid. Set a timer for 8 minutes.
When the timer goes off, very carefully flip the salmon and set the timer for 6 minutes. Take the lemon halves from the warming rack and set them, cut side down, on the grill plate. Close the lid again.
When the timer goes off, flip the salmon again and test to see if it's reached your desired level of doneness. Continue grilling in 4 minute intervals as needed if not. If it's done, remove to a heat proof container and, using tongs, squeeze the hot grilled lemon evenly over the fish. Sprinkle with the green onions or capers and serve.
- Yields: 6-8 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes