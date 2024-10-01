Grilled Salmon Picatta

Before you know it, we'll be finding our sweaters and scarves and donning boots to go outside. While we're in the twilight of the harvest-laden autumn season, I say let's fire up the grill in lean into the outdoors for prepping and enjoying our meals as long as Mother Nature sets the stage for us. So this week, we've got another selection of fun grilling recipes that will grace your table with flavor, color, and fun. And ideally that table is also tucked into a beautiful spot outside for you to enjoy. We begin with Salmon Picatta on the grill - a perfect autumn twist.

A few notes: If you cannot get a whole salmon fillet, find it too cumbersome to handle, and/or don't want to make that much fish, feel free to opt for smaller fillet(s). Just make sure you choose salmon with the skin on as it makes grilling so much easier. Can you make a more traditional lemon sauce for this? Yes. I just really adore both the simplicity and flavor that a grilled lemon bring to the dish. It's also why I tend to use sliced green onions when I make it on the grill even though I favor capers when making chicken picatta. As is often the case here, pick what works for you and make it yours.

For me, a great side for this salmon is a simple Carrot & Lentil Pilaf that I make in my Instant Pot while the salmon is grilling. Hooray for sides that just take care of themselves while you sip your favorite beverage in your yard while you let the grill get your salmon ready and you enjoy the beauty of the season. Enjoy!