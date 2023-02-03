Carrot & Lentil Rice Pilaf

My Instant Pot gets so much use in my kitchen. Whether it's handling the main course, making stock or yogurt, or handling side dishes, not a week goes by when I'm not using it at least once. And rice is one of my favorite things to make in it. Light and fluffy - even when paired with several other ingredients - means I never bother with boxes of rice mixes any more. In the time it takes me to assemble one of those, I can have a rice pilaf brimming with sautéed onions, lentils, lots of great spices, and a bright and tangy shredded carrot blend that brings both color and crunch to this fantastic side dish.

As is often the case with my recipes, this one can be tweaked. As noted in the recipe, you can use either broth or water when making the rice. The broth gives it more depth of flavor, but also adds calories. You can use brown rice as noted, but a long grain white rice will also work well. You can mix up the seasoning, opt for a different kind of lentil, and even use a different veggie mix at the end. Diced peppers, tomatoes, or even shredded radish all work beautifully. Anything that will soften a bit with 10 minutes of resting with the rice, but keep some texture will do the trick.

This is a powerhouse of a side dish. Serve it alongside any protein source your little heart desires or top it with crumbled feta, chopped flat leaf parsley, diced cucumber and tomato, shredded chicken, and a handful of kalamata olives for a light dinner or lunch. The possibilities are basically endless and, as a result, this particular dish a staple in my home. Enjoy!