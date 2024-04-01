Air Fried Potatoes & Shishito Peppers

While I do periodically use my air fryer to make a main course, mine usually does its heavy lifting with side dishes. Potatoes, in particular, are easy to transform into a stunning side dish with a little oil, a little seasoning, and a few extra ingredients to give them a little extra oomph. This version adds shishito peppers, which roast up beautifully and add a little extra interest since about one in ten peppers packs a bit of heat! Pair that with some fresh sliced lemons and a sprinkle of green onions and you have a side that's pretty, delicious, and ready to support all number of main courses.

If you don't want to use or don't have access to shishito peppers, you can skip peppers altogether or use some of your favorite sliced peppers - or whole or halved ones, depending on their size. I love the flavor and pop of color that the lemon slices and green onions bring to this dish, but you could skip them if they don't bring you joy. Feel free to substitute other items you love too. Oh, and you can make this dish in the oven too. Just preheat the oven to 400°F and roast the potatoes and peppers for 30-40 minutes, stirring halfway through the roasting process, and continue with the recipe as instructed.

I served this dish alongside Honey Garlic Sriracha Chicken Thighs and everyone loved it. I love pairing this side with meals that want a good starch to offset heavy sauces, spicy flavorings, or the like. That said, it's also an excellent dish to serve alongside eggs in the morning. Brunch plans, anyone?