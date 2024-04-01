Honey Garlic Sriracha Chicken Thighs

We go through a lot of Sriracha sauce in my home. It's a regular addition to sauces, dips, and more … to say nothing of how much can get added at the table. I always have it in stock in my pantry for dishes like this spicy sweet chicken dish that gets a soak in a quick marinade before being seared in a cast iron skillet until it's tender and perfect.

If you do not have honey, you can substitute maple syrup, brown sugar, or molasses. The molasses will add a bit of bitterness to the mix, but with everything going on in this marinade, it will be just another flavor to enjoy. If you opt for boneless thighs, reduce the cooking time by about 3 minutes per side and otherwise leave the instructions intact.

This dish wants something fun to pair with it. I opted for an air fried potato and shishito side. If this sounds like a nice option, I have good news for you - that recipe will be showing up here in a couple of days too! Keep your eyes open for it and start making plans for the weekend!