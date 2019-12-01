Puff Pastry Tomato Tart

Frozen puff pastry is my secret to stunning baked goods without a lot of fuss. Whether I'm making something sweet to bring smiles to the faces of my loved ones, something savory to fuel them for the day, or something somewhere in between to leave them charmed by the kitchen, it's a great culinary tool. This time around, puff pastry becomes the shell for a savory tart featuring Parmesan and goat cheese topped with the season's final vine-ripened tomatoes. And, trust me, it's an absolutely stunning addition to any table.

Often, I offer tweaks to recipes. For this one, stick with the recipe. You can play around with the types of tomatoes and the mix of herbs, but this is one simple, elegant, and overwhelmingly popular dish just as it is. Find your favorite tomatoes and let them steal the show. You will not be disappointed.

I like serving this tart alongside a creamy soup, a mixed green salad, or even just sliced fresh fruit. Keep it simple and let this tart be the showcase. You are not going to regret that decision. Enjoy!