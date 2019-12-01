Frozen puff pastry is my secret to stunning baked goods without a lot of fuss. Whether I'm making something sweet to bring smiles to the faces of my loved ones, something savory to fuel them for the day, or something somewhere in between to leave them charmed by the kitchen, it's a great culinary tool. This time around, puff pastry becomes the shell for a savory tart featuring Parmesan and goat cheese topped with the season's final vine-ripened tomatoes. And, trust me, it's an absolutely stunning addition to any table.
Often, I offer tweaks to recipes. For this one, stick with the recipe. You can play around with the types of tomatoes and the mix of herbs, but this is one simple, elegant, and overwhelmingly popular dish just as it is. Find your favorite tomatoes and let them steal the show. You will not be disappointed.
I like serving this tart alongside a creamy soup, a mixed green salad, or even just sliced fresh fruit. Keep it simple and let this tart be the showcase. You are not going to regret that decision. Enjoy!
Puff Pastry Tomato Tart
- 1 sheet frozen puff pastry dough, thawed
- 1 egg, mixed with 1 tablespoon water (egg wash)
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- ½ lb. sliced heirloom tomatoes, blotted dry between 2 paper towels
- 1 cup softened goat cheese
- ½ cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese
- Salt and black pepper to taste
- ¼ cup mixed fresh herbs
- Balsamic glaze, for drizzling
Preheat the oven to 400°F.
Line a large baking sheet or cookie sheet with parchment paper. Unfold the fully defrosted puff pastry sheet and set it on the parchment. Stretch it if necessary to about 14 x 14 inches. Score a line ½ inch in from all four sides with a knife to make a border (not cutting all the way through). Prick the dough with a fork over the entire sheet of pastry except the border. Spread a very thin layer of Dijon mustard over the inside surface. Brush the border with the egg wash.Bake for 15 minutes in the preheated oven until golden brown. If the pastry is puffed up in the middle, gently press it down.
While the puff pastry tart shell is baking, slice the tomatoes and set them in a single layer between paper towels to help pull some of the moisture away from the tomatoes.
Spread the softened goat cheese evenly over the pre-baked tart inside the border and sprinkle with the grated cheese. Place the tomatoes on top of the cheese. Sprinkle the tomates evenly with salt, pepper, and the fresh herb mixture. Bake the tart for another 12-15 minutes in the preheated oven. The crust should be flaky and golden. Remove the tart from the oven, transfer to a serving platter, and drizzle with balsamic glaze. Serve warm or at room temperature.
- Yields: 16 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes