Curried Chicken Pocket Sandwiches

I've sung the praises of frozen puff pastry before and I'm back to do it again. Not only is this stuff excellent for making quick work of elegant desserts and morning pastries, it can do some pretty impressive heavy lifting for your dinner plans too. This time around, I'm offering a pocket sandwich in which the outer shell is made from puff pastry and the filling is leftover diced chicken mixed with a simple, yet satisfying curry-inspired filling.

Any leftover cooked chicken will do for the filling in these sandwiches, but I'm particularly fond of using part of a Costco rotisserie chicken, mostly because the price can't be beat. That's particularly true if you also make stock with the carcass. Follow the link above for more on that.

You can sprinkle a different seasoning on the top of the puff pastry if you'd like, but I'm partial to an everything bagel seasoning like the ones carried by Trader Joes and Aldi. They are simple, tasty, and a pretty affordable way to add a little extra pizzaz to your pocket sandwiches!