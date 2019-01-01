Apple Pearberry Turnovers

My daughter and I go on a pear kick during the late fall and early winter months. We eat them fresh, put them in desserts, heck - we even put them on pizza, but more on that later. Today, I'm sharing a simple pastry that's almost from scratch and combines my three favorite seasonal fruits: pears, apples, and cranberries.

Making a rich filling for these turnovers is key to how amazing they are. The caramel-like sauce that coats the fruit has a depth of flavor I adore and I favor dark brown sugar in the mix for this reason. That said, it can easily be made with light brown sugar as well. Your filling will not have the deep caramel color that is pictured here and will be more golden. Both will be delicious!

If you've not worked with frozen puff pastry before, you are in for a treat. Thaw the stuff and wrap it around all manner of fillings, from sweet to savory, and bake it in an oven until it's tender, crisp, and simply stunning. If you have guests for the holidays, get ready for a lot of ooohs and aaahs with this one! And, of course, Seasoned Greetings!