Peach-Bacon-Brie Puff Pastry Tart

Puff pastry is a baker's best friend. Few ingredients easily help you transform ho-hum baking into culinary masterpieces as much as it does. And when it comes to mastering a beautiful seasonal fruit tart, it really shines.

By taking the guesswork out of the tart shell, you can focus on filling it with creamy brie, smokey crumbled bacon, and juicy slices of ripe peaches. Then, just when you thought it couldn't get any better, you drizzle it with a peppered rosemary honey mixture just before serving. It's absolutely fantastic.

You can serve this tart on any brunch or lunch buffet, as part of afternoon tea, or even as a light dinner alongside a salad of fresh greens and ripe sliced tomatoes. The eating this time of the year is absolutely delightful and recipes like this make me smile. I hope it does the same for you!