Peach-Bacon-Brie Puff Pastry Tart
Puff pastry is a baker's best friend. Few ingredients easily help you transform ho-hum baking into culinary masterpieces as much as it does. And when it comes to mastering a beautiful seasonal fruit tart, it really shines.
By taking the guesswork out of the tart shell, you can focus on filling it with creamy brie, smokey crumbled bacon, and juicy slices of ripe peaches. Then, just when you thought it couldn't get any better, you drizzle it with a peppered rosemary honey mixture just before serving. It's absolutely fantastic.
You can serve this tart on any brunch or lunch buffet, as part of afternoon tea, or even as a light dinner alongside a salad of fresh greens and ripe sliced tomatoes. The eating this time of the year is absolutely delightful and recipes like this make me smile. I hope it does the same for you!
- 2 sheets frozen puff pastry, thawed
- 1 (8 oz.) wheel Brie each, grated or cut into thin slices
- 4 slices thick cut bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 3 peaches, sliced
- 1 egg, beaten
- ⅓ c. honey
- 1 tsp. chopped rosemary
- Pinch or three of freshly ground pepper
Preheat the oven to 425° F. Prepare a tart pan for baking (grease, cooking spray, etc.).
Carefully press the thawed puff pastry evenly into the prepared tart pan. Reserve a few pieces of puff pastry for decorating the top of the tart (I rolled them out and used small cookie cutters to make fun shapes). Top the puff pastry in the tart pan with the sliced brie and sprinkle with bacon. Arrange the peach slices over the cheese and bacon, pressing them into the cheese to adhere slightly.
Add the puff pastry shapes to the top of the tart. Brush the edges of the pastry and the pastry pieces with beaten egg.
Transfer the tart to the oven and bake 15-20 minutes or until the pastry is golden and the cheese is melted. Mix the honey, rosemary, and a large pinch of pepper together. Serve the tarts drizzled with this peppered rosemary honey.
- Yields: 8 servings
- Preparation Time: 40 minutes
