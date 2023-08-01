Roasted Beet & Chèvre Crostini

My CSA box is brimming with stunning produce this time of the year and one of my absolute favorites are the Chioggia beets. These candy-striped beets are fantastically sweet and super easy to roast using my air fryer. And when I pair them with excellent cheeses and a homemade balsamic glaze, my world is absolutely spinning with flavor and yours can be too! Beyond that, this crostini is beyond beautiful:

Okay - now it's time to get serious. Make this balsamic glaze. It's the first recipe and can be made in 15-25 minutes, depending on whether or not you choose to add brown sugar (I do), and can be cooled and ready to use in 30-45 minutes. I have it on hand nearly constantly in my kitchen and it makes all kinds of amazing food even better. Go ahead - make a batch now. I'll wait.

Balsamic Glaze 2 cups good quality balsamic vinegar

½ cup brown sugar (optional) Heat the balsamic vinegar in a small pot or saucepan over medium heat. *If adding sugar, combine both the vinegar and sugar into the pot and heat them together. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low heat and let it simmer, stirring occasionally, until the vinegar thickens and is reduced to about ½ cup (about 20 minutes). It should be thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. *If simmering with the sugar, it will take about 8-10 minutes to reduce. Remove the glaze from the heat and allow it to cool completely before serving (about 15 minutes). Yields: ½ cup

½ cup Preparation Time: 30-45 minutes, depending on how you make it

Back? Good. Now it's time to pair that stellar glaze with so many flavors your mouth will be happy for days. Two types of fantastic cheese, a roasted beet mixture that boasts fresh herbs, minced garlic, crushed red pepper, red wine vinegar, and more, all atop perfect rounds of toasted baguette. It's truly a great version of crostini to take you through the summer and into the fall.

For real, this is one of my all-time favorite dishes to assemble and have as a snack, appetizer, or light lunch. Or maybe all of those things if I have enough of the ingredients on hand. I sincerely hope that you enjoy this one as much as I do.