Sweet Mustard & Vinegar Coleslaw

This time of the year, a lot of traditional salad fixings become harder to find fresh and sometimes it can mean a derth of produce at the table. But there's no need to forego salads at your table, tailgate, potluck, or other gathering this fall. Cabbage and carrots - to say nothing of onions and herbs - all linger well into the fall and even the edges of winter. But instead of a standard coleslaw, take a moment to whip up this delightfully colorful coleslaw that's dressed with a mustard viniagrette. The result is a fantatstic coleslaw that's delicious, nutritious, and keeps well … as well as being safe to have out of the refrigerator for quite some time. Get ready for tailgating that involves seeing vegetables a bit!

You can opt for just one kind of cabbage for this coleslaw, but I like red and green cabbage for a great splash of color. The red onions are both tangy and sweet, so that's why I favor them. You can skip parsley or substitute another herb you prefer. I like the deep green and extra flavor it brings to the mix. You can also opt for some of your favorite bottled viniagrette, but I like this quick sweet mustard version.

I love serving this coleslaw with everything from burgers and brats to tacos and chicken. I even tuck it into pitas with falafel! What's more, it stands up to the refrigerator better than just about every other salad I make and even spends a couple days getting even better after having time to blend some flavors. Make a batch early in the week and serve it with dinner day after day and see what I mean. Enjoy!