This time of the year, a lot of traditional salad fixings become harder to find fresh and sometimes it can mean a derth of produce at the table. But there's no need to forego salads at your table, tailgate, potluck, or other gathering this fall. Cabbage and carrots - to say nothing of onions and herbs - all linger well into the fall and even the edges of winter. But instead of a standard coleslaw, take a moment to whip up this delightfully colorful coleslaw that's dressed with a mustard viniagrette. The result is a fantatstic coleslaw that's delicious, nutritious, and keeps well … as well as being safe to have out of the refrigerator for quite some time. Get ready for tailgating that involves seeing vegetables a bit!
You can opt for just one kind of cabbage for this coleslaw, but I like red and green cabbage for a great splash of color. The red onions are both tangy and sweet, so that's why I favor them. You can skip parsley or substitute another herb you prefer. I like the deep green and extra flavor it brings to the mix. You can also opt for some of your favorite bottled viniagrette, but I like this quick sweet mustard version.
I love serving this coleslaw with everything from burgers and brats to tacos and chicken. I even tuck it into pitas with falafel! What's more, it stands up to the refrigerator better than just about every other salad I make and even spends a couple days getting even better after having time to blend some flavors. Make a batch early in the week and serve it with dinner day after day and see what I mean. Enjoy!
Sweet Mustard & Vinegar Coleslaw
- 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
- 3 cups finely chopped green cabbage
- 3 cups finely chopped red cabbage
- 2 large carrots, coarsely grated
- ½ cup chopped fresh parsley
- ½ cup apple cider vinegar
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons sweet mustard
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
In a large mixing bowl, combine the sliced onion, shredded green and red cabbage, grated carrots, and chopped parsley. Toss well to combine.
In a separate small bowl, whisk together the apple cider vinegar, granulated sugar, extra virgin olive oil, sweet mustard, salt, and black pepper until well combined and the sugar has dissolved.
Pour the vinegar dressing over the cabbage mixture and toss well to ensure all the vegetables are evenly coated.
Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour to allow the flavors to blend together.
Stir the coleslaw to redistribute the dressing before serving. Taste and adjust the seasoning with additional salt and pepper, if needed.
- Yields: 6-8 servings
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes