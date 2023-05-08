Tasty Textures Salad

May makes having salads on the table regularly so much easier. And when you are looking for a lot of color, texture, and flavor, it's time to blend fresh greens and vegetables with other creative toppings like chopped egg, crumbled or shredded cheese, and crunchy nuts and/or seeds.

This salad brings romaine and baby spinach together as a base and then adds a splash of color and crunch with carrots and mini peppers. I opted for red peppers to keep the color palette bright. Then a trio of tangy goat cheese, tender chopped eggs, and toasted sunflower seeds bring extra flavor and texture to the salad bowl. You can opt for different ingredients in this salad, but try to keep a wide variety of flavors, colors, and textures in mind.

Any meal asking for a salad to be served alongside it will love this one. And while it's easier to put this one together as warmer weather brings fresh produce closer to home, it is also an option that tends to work more or less year round. So get used to serving it every week or so and when the weather turns cooler again, you'll be a pro and it can help keep you eating your veggies all year round!