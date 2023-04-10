Coffee Braised Short Ribs

Usually, if I'm making ribs, they are either on the grill or in my Instant Pot. Who has time to braise ribs in the oven nowadays? Wait a minute, we all should find the time at least once during cooler weather to do exactly that. Not only do you get flavor and texture that aren't possible with the aforementioned cooking methods, you also guarantee yourself an afternoon of needing to be around, but not really needing to do anything to help the meal along. Who hasn't wanted a quiet afternoon with a favorite book, movie, or just a nap? This is a perfect recipe for you … and me!

I love using dried mushrooms in this recipe for two reasons: 1) the long oven braise allows them to fully reconstitute in all that amazing sauce, and 2) the hot water used to soften them to begin with finds its way into the sauce, thus helping to give it even more complexity. You can use regular tomato paste if you are unable to find sun dried tomato paste, but look for it near the tomato sauces in your market - it's usually sold in a tube. Harissa brings a deep Moroccan heat to the mix, but if you are not a fan of hot peppers, you can omit it. Coffee is one of the main flavoring ingredients in the braising sauce, so choose something you really love. I use a medium roast that I brew with a french press.

This meal is perfect served over creamy mashed potatoes or tender egg noodles. If you want a salad, you can have that on the side, but I honestly focus on this glorious braised masterpiece and just reach for a scoop of taters and some of my Korean Candied Peppers as a garnish that brings both a pop of color and a lot of flavor to a dish that's already brimming with it. Then I pour a glass of my favorite red wine and remind myself that these on and off chilly spring days are just perfect for meals like this.