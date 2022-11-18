Rotisserie Chicken: Green Chicken Chili Soup

About once every month or two, my family heads to Costco to grab some of our favorites and discover new treasures. Always on the list are two of their yummy rotisserie chickens. They are inexpensive and, if you plan a bit, make so many meals with so much variety, you'll be thrilled at how very clever you are. This week is all about sharing some of those secrets and making sure everyone gets their fill, fall cooking style!

This time around, we're making Green Chicken Chili Soup and you have another opportunity to use some of that stunning stock you made earlier. And while soup is an obvious choice, this one takes the best ingredients from green chili and puts them into a sippable soup. You can increase the heat in this soup by choosing hotter peppers or decrease it by only using the canned chilies, salsa, and only green bell peppers. Tweak it until you find what's right for you.

I like to serve this soup with sour cream, avocado, corn chips, and hot sauce. Oh, and it is excellent washed down with a cold beer. Enjoy!