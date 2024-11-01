Cozy Vegetable Sausage Soup

We made it! With all of the planning, preparation, and cooking you've experienced this week, let us handle the plan for dinner anytime over the long weekend after the holiday. Might we recommend a bowl or three of hearty soup that's perfect for fall? This rendition includes sausage, but if you aren't sick of turkey, you could easily sub in chopped turkey instead. This recipe is about ease, flexibility, and comfort. Sounds about perfect, right?

I love a good Instant Pot soup. They take minutes to assemble. They take minutes to cook. They taste like they've been simmering all day long. Talk about bliss. And after a week or more of kitchen fussing, a soup like this is perfect for recovering from the Thanksgiving rush, nurturing you with a variety of vegetables in a comfort food package, and getting you ready to ride that culinary chaos horse again through the New Year.

I like making a panini, tossing together a quick salad, or just grabbing a leftover biscuit, pastry, or muffin from the Thanksgiving adventure we were just all involved in. Keep it simple and delicious. There's a lot to learn from that approach. Enjoy!