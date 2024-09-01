September is both summer and fall, but more than either of them, it is harvest season. And it also happens to be my favorite culinary time of the year. What's not to love? Fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs are in abundance and meals nearly make themselves. This time around, we're spending a bit of time with my favorite harvest season appetizer: Pan-Grilled Bruschetta.

I do not recommend tweaking this recipe beyond choosing from among the tangy, creamy toast toppings listed. This is a stunning combination of flavors and textures and I just don't tamper with them. Beyond that, the toast maintains its crisp texture when a layer of creamy labneh (what I used), goat cheese, or cream cheese rests between it and the juicy tomatoes. In fact, just looking at these photos and thinking about these ingredients has me wanting to make more right now. It's that good!

This is a great appetizer for any harvest season meal. It can also be part of a light lunch when combined with a salad or cup of soup. I tend to have it on my plate three or more times a week this time of the year. And I'm about to do it again right now. Will you join me?