September is both summer and fall, but more than either of them, it is harvest season. And it also happens to be my favorite culinary time of the year. What's not to love? Fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs are in abundance and meals nearly make themselves. This time around, we're spending a bit of time with my favorite harvest season appetizer: Pan-Grilled Bruschetta.
I do not recommend tweaking this recipe beyond choosing from among the tangy, creamy toast toppings listed. This is a stunning combination of flavors and textures and I just don't tamper with them. Beyond that, the toast maintains its crisp texture when a layer of creamy labneh (what I used), goat cheese, or cream cheese rests between it and the juicy tomatoes. In fact, just looking at these photos and thinking about these ingredients has me wanting to make more right now. It's that good!
This is a great appetizer for any harvest season meal. It can also be part of a light lunch when combined with a salad or cup of soup. I tend to have it on my plate three or more times a week this time of the year. And I'm about to do it again right now. Will you join me?
Pan-Grilled Bruschetta
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 3 slices Italian bread, sliced thin
- ¼ cup softened labneh (yogurt cream cheese), goat cheese, or high quality cream cheese
- 8 ounces mixed heirloom cherry tomatoes, chopped
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh basil
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon high quality balsamic vinegar or Balsamic Glaze
In a large nonstick skillet, sauté pan, or electric griddle, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat until glossy. Add the slices of bread and toast lightly on both sides. Remove to a serving plate.
Generously slather labneh, goat cheese, or cream cheese onto each of the bread slices and return to the serving plate.
Combine the tomatoes, basil, and extra virgin olive oil in a small bowl; toss well. Spoon a generous amount of the tomatoes onto the bread slices on the plate and drizzle with balsamic vinegar or, if you have it, Balsamic Glaze. Serve immediately.
- Yields: 3 servings
- Preparation Time: 15 minutes