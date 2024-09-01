Grilled Salmon, Beans & Lemons

This week, we're having a focus on fall grilling. What makes fall grilling special? Well, this time of the year is brimming with a bountiful harvest and cooler temperatures make cooking and eating outside downright blissful. This time of the year I'm more likely to cook most, if not all, of a meal on the grill. Give some of this week's offerings a try and see if you don't find yourself doing the same.

This first recipe is for a simple meal of salmon, beans, and lemons all prepared on a hot grill plate. I have a hibachi-style plate that covers the entirety of my gas grill that I use, but I've also used 1-2 smaller grill plates as needed. I like to grill the salmon skin enough for it to become crispy and the beans long enough to have some texture and be just gently limp. The grilled lemon is a thing of beauty and I tend to grill lemons from late spring through late fall and squeeze them over … well, just about everything!

For a meal like this, I simply pour a glass of chilled white wine, cider, or beer and dig in. You could add some rice pilaf or the like, but it's a meal on its own too. I tend to tuck in to what was made on the grill and save a little room for a bit of dessert later in the day. Enjoy!