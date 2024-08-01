Thai Chicken Pasta

Continuing our race to the end of August, this time around we're focusing on another quick meal. This one focuses on quick-cooking pasta, leftover chicken, fresh veggies, and a simple sauce to get a Thai-inspired dinner on the table in less than a half hour. What more could you want when busy schedules and rising temperatures make long stays in the kitchen something to be avoided?

You'll note that I do not offer amounts of black pepper and chili flakes in this recipe. If you are a fan of mild flavors, aim for less than a teaspoon of each. I tend to be using about a teaspoon of black pepper and about a tablespoon of chili flakes, but we like it hot in my house! If you do not have sesame oil, consider using olive or canola oil instead. Different blends of vegetables can also work. Hot peppers instead of bell peppers if you like it spicy. Diced zucchini to be added with the pepper if you are looking for ways to use it. You can replace or add to the cilantro with Thai basil as well. I love the nuts on the top of the dish, but if nuts are a no no, just skip them. Make it yours!

A Thai cucumber salad or summer rolls packed full of fresh vegetables are excellent choices to serve alongside this dish. I'm also a fan of iced tea or, better yet, Thai iced tea to enjoy with this meal. Enjoy the rest of August in style!