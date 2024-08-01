Strawberry Chèvre Chicken Salad

Summer is quickly barreling toward fall, but some of our hottest weather is still before us. In that light, I'll be highlighting some great late summer salads until the end of the week. Stews, soups, and casseroles are just around the corner, but our cravings are hanging out with salad days for now!

Today's salad is a quick and simple main dish salad. I haven't included a dressing with this one because I'm usually reaching for a honey mustard, poppyseed, or raspberry vinaigrette to pair with it. This salad is for busy days. I usually chop some rotisserie chicken I inevitably have waiting in the refrigerator, build a base from the greens and cucumbers provided by my CSA share, showcase glorious strawberries and tangy goat cheese, and crown it all with nuts and seeds. Yum.

This salad and ones like it are a blessing on days when time and energy are tight. I often have rotisserie chicken or other leftover chicken on hand in the refrigerator and fresh greens, cucumbers, and even strawberries are regularly on hand thanks to my CSA share, garden, and local farmers' markets. Beyond that, I always have nuts and seeds and tangy goat cheese on hand so making this main course without heating up the kitchen is a no brainer. I've been known to have a selection of sweet and savory muffins or scones on hand and fresh seasonal fruit - I'm thinking stone fruit here - available. Then I pour a tall glass of iced tea and call it dinner!