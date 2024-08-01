Roasted Artichoke & Potato Salad

Summer is quickly barreling toward fall, but some of our hottest weather is still before us. In that light, I'll be highlighting some great late summer salads for the rest of this week and all of next week. Stews, soups, and casseroles are just around the corner, but our cravings are hanging out with salad days for now!

This time around, I'm offering a recipe that I love to serve with my favorite "fancier" grilled items. Everything from smoky salmon to seared steaks are better with this clever salad alongside it. Grabbing your air fryer knocks down both the time it takes to make and the amount of heat tossed into your kitchen in August, so it's a win win to be sure. Both artichoke hearts and baby potatoes get air fried - separately - and joined with a pesto mayonnaise dressing, diced red onion, and fresh basil. While I'm sure there are tweaks that would work out there, I simply just make it this way every time I'm serving it and it's delightful every time.

I like to think of this as a fancy potato salad that spans the gap between salad and hot side dish. The result is a delightful warm potato salad with a bit of elegance to spare. Grilled steak, whole grilled chicken, thick cut pork chops, all kinds of fish, and seafood all work nicely with it. A nice green salad or fresh fruit round things out nicely and a good glass of wine is excellent as well. Cheers to a fancy meal at the grill!