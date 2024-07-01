Mix It Up Salad

Summer is quickly barreling toward fall, but some of our hottest weather is still before us. In that light, I'll be highlighting some great late summer salads until the end of the week. Stews, soups, and casseroles are just around the corner, but our cravings are hanging out with salad days for now!

Today's salad is a fun mashup of two other recipes recently featured on this site. The base is the Chopped Chicken Summer Green Salad with thinly sliced radishes, diced avocado, and chopped sweet peppers added and the chicken reserved to be tossed with a generous helping of the Chickpea Tomato Confit. The result is a stunning main course salad that, if you have the confit already made, takes about 20 minutes to put together. I "cook" like this a lot and summer, in particular, it an excellent time to make one bit of effort stretch by planning meals around what you already have on hand.

It also means there's room for additional tweaking. I've been known to substitute seared shrimp or tuna for the chicken in this salad, add a tablespoon or two of fresh salsa or chimichurri to the mix, or even serve the mix tucked into your favorite wrap or pita. Make it yours and save yourself time in the kitchen by finding new ways to use the kitchen magic you've already cast!