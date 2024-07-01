Chopped Chicken Summer Green Salad

The end of July often brings some of our hottest weather of the year and turning on the oven or even the stove feels like a betrayal. So between now and the end of the month, I'll be sharing some excellent salad recipes. Lest you worry you'll be looking at iceberg lettuce and soggy tomatoes, let me reassure you by saying every recipe is brimming with flavor, texture, color, and a selection of stunning seasonal produce that will delight and fuel you for your adventures as summer hits its peak. We finish this quest with a main dish salad that is quick and easy to make, looks downright stunning, and - most important - is absolutely delicious.

The mixed greens I used are just what I had on hand. Use what you like/have/crave. Spinach and kale? Yep. Spring mix? Sure. Beet greens and butter lettuce? Excellent. If you have other veggies on hand, switch things out and add things in as you want. Salads are wonderfully versatile creatures and meant to be tweaked. Enjoy making it your own.

Freshly sliced melon, tender rolls for sopping up tomato juices mingled with dressing, or even a light shrimp cocktail are all lovely options for having alongside this salad, although I often have it on its own, especially as a lunch. Just pour a glass of iced tea or lemonade and enjoy!