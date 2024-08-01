Flavor Fun Salmon Bowls

Let's face it. As August nears its end and, with it, our traditional summer, spending lots of time in the kitchen is not near the top of anyone's list of priorities. However, if you think that means lots of takeout or boring meals, think again! I'm offering another bowl meal here with a bevy of flavors and a lot of fun. Let's take a look and talk about how you can make it your own. After all, this time of the year is about making your meals work for you and use what you love and have on hand. You know, like most of the rest of the year too!

Like many recipes I share - particularly around this time of the year - this bowl recipe is less of a step-by-step set of instructions and more of an encouragement to step outside of the typical to mix a lot of flavor and color in a bowl and enjoy it. This time of the year gives us so much garden freshness that it's easy to grab some of those items - like tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and berries - to assemble a bowl that will have your tastebuds singing. And while I'm suggesting a spicy salmon fillet as this bowl's protein, you are by no means required to follow that path. In the same way, if fresh berries tossed with fruit salsa is a bit too much, opt for berries with a splash or balsamic vinegar or just a bit of cut up melon. Find fresh, fun ingredients you love and go from there. If you have leftover bean salad, opt for that instead of the confit. If you have leftover risotto, consider making that a stunning base for your bowl. You get the idea.

This bowl really has it all, so pour a glass of your favorite chilled beverage and call it a meal. Save sides and garnishes for another time. This is easy and delicious summer eating at its best!