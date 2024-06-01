Oven Baked Chicken Tacos

Last time around, we were talking about summer being about having lots of delicious, quick meal ideas at the ready so you can make sure nutritious meals find you and yours without having you tied up in the kitchen (or even at the grill) for hours instead of making the most of the lovely weather around you. We're still on that train this time around and that means super quick oven tacos. This recipe is not only quick to make, it's also quick to eat since all of your tacos are baked together and come to the table fully assembled. Just grab one or three and you're good to go!

The fillings listed below are meant to give you a perfect blend of flavor and just enough moisture to make pressing the tortillas together work. Too dry and your tortillas will open up during baking and you don't have tacos. Too wet and you just have a mess that requires you to grab a fork (or even a spoon!). This set of ingredients will give you that just right filling you need. Leftover chicken - especially rotisserie chicken - is perfect in this recipe. If you don't have pickled onions, you can use fresh … but you will not have the same zing with each bite. If your thawed corn seems a bit soggy, press it between two paper towels before adding it to the mix.

I like to serve these tacos with chips, salsa, and guacamole because they are also quick and easy. No point in grabbing a 20 minute main course and pairing it with sides that take hours to make. Keep this one simple and quick. If you want to spend a little extra time, blend a fruity margarita to go with it all and then bask outside in the beautiful summer weather!