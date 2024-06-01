Fried rice is one of my favorite quick meals. It relies beautifully on leftovers, turning out even better when you use leftover rice and proteins. It usually takes a half hour or less to whip up. It is so tweakable and versatile that you can give it a twist without much thought. That's what's happening here with a clever Cajun Fried Rice that is clever fusion food that's fun to make and eat.

As is often the case, you can tweak this one to suit your tastes and what you have on hand. I'd keep the andouille no matter the other changes you make - it brings a lot of flavor to the dish. You can add shrimp near the end if you'd like or in place of the chicken. White rice or rice blends will also work in place of brown rice - but opt for something that's been in the fridge for a day or so. Fried rice doesn't want fresh rice. If you don't want more heat, skip the jalapeños or replace them with sliced sweet mini peppers. You can skip the carrots, but I like the added sweetness they bring to the dish. Hot sauce on the side is a choice … not a requirement.

This is a dish until itself and can be served solo. That said, spicy eggrolls or summer rolls might be a fun addition to this fried rice or, to help put out any fires you start, consider slices of chilled watermelon sprinkled with crushed red chili flakes and lime juice. Enjoy!