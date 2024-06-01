Fried rice is one of my favorite quick meals. It relies beautifully on leftovers, turning out even better when you use leftover rice and proteins. It usually takes a half hour or less to whip up. It is so tweakable and versatile that you can give it a twist without much thought. That's what's happening here with a clever Cajun Fried Rice that is clever fusion food that's fun to make and eat.
As is often the case, you can tweak this one to suit your tastes and what you have on hand. I'd keep the andouille no matter the other changes you make - it brings a lot of flavor to the dish. You can add shrimp near the end if you'd like or in place of the chicken. White rice or rice blends will also work in place of brown rice - but opt for something that's been in the fridge for a day or so. Fried rice doesn't want fresh rice. If you don't want more heat, skip the jalapeños or replace them with sliced sweet mini peppers. You can skip the carrots, but I like the added sweetness they bring to the dish. Hot sauce on the side is a choice … not a requirement.
This is a dish until itself and can be served solo. That said, spicy eggrolls or summer rolls might be a fun addition to this fried rice or, to help put out any fires you start, consider slices of chilled watermelon sprinkled with crushed red chili flakes and lime juice. Enjoy!
Cajun Fried Rice
- 16 ounces chicken andouille sausage, sliced into rounds or half-moons
- 1 cup diced cooked chicken
- 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning blend
- 3 teaspoons canola oil, divided
- ½ yellow onion, diced
- 2 jalapeños, sliced
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- 3 scallions, thinly sliced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 cups cooked brown rice, preferably day-old or thawed frozen
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce or gluten-free tamari
- 1 cup coarse shredded carrots
- Sriracha and/or Louisiana-style hot sauce, optional for serving
Heat a large pan over medium-high heat. When it is hot, add the sausage in a single layer (work in batches as needed) and cook for 1 to 2 minutes per side, until browned. Transfer the sausage to a plate and set aside.
Add the diced chicken to a plate or mixing bowl and season with the Cajun seasoning blend.
Add 1 teaspoon oil to the pan and decrease the heat to medium.
Add the onion, jalapeño pepper, and salt; cook, stirring often, for 3 to 5 minutes, until the onions are soft and translucent.
Add the seasoned chicken, scallions, and garlic; cook for another 30 seconds to 1 minute, just until the garlic is fragrant and the scallions start to soften.
Push everything to one side of the pan.
Add the remaining 2 teaspoons of oil to the pan along with the brown rice and soy sauce.
Stir to incorporate, increase the heat to medium-high, and cook without stirring for 2 to 3 minutes so the bottom starts to become crispy.
Add the carrots and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, just until the rice is heated through.
Add the reserved andouille sausage to the pan and stir everything to incorporate.
If needed, season with more salt. Serve immediately with hot sauce on the table.
- Yields: 6 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes