Greek Salad with Halloumi

Halloumi, a dense salty cheese that's got a squeaky texture, has a very high melting point and is perfect for frying or grilling. This makes it an excellent option for transforming traditional salads and other dishes into something very special. I try to work it into salads - especially when I'm looking to take them from side dish status to the main course. Paired with other animal proteins or simply on its own, suddenly your salad is a meal.

You can tweak this salad to suit your tastes. I opted for salad olives because my kid's a big fan, but I've also used kalamata olives on occasion. Thinly sliced red or green onions would also be lovely and some sliced marinated artichoke hearts would be enough to put a big 'ol grin on my face. I like a simple red wine and olive oil vinaigrette, but that's also a place where your tastes and what's on hand can guide you.

If you are opting to use this salad as an accompaniment to a meal, I recommend aiming for serving it with other Greek food. The Greek Chicken Souvlaki from earlier in the week is ab obvious choice, but it would also be excellent paired with Spanakopita Quiche, Greek Skillet Chicken, or Mediterranean Lamb Tacos. However you serve it, enjoy making and sharing it!