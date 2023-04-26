Greek Skillet Chicken

When I think of a good chicken dinner, I imagine tender meat, crisp skin, and lots of flavor. This recipe delivers on all three of those and more. Plus, instead of fighting with a whole bird, you can pick up a large package of chicken thighs - you can often get them for a steal when purchased in larger amounts - and avoid having to cut raw chicken entirely.

I love kalamata olives, but you can substitute other olives or skip them entirely. However, they do add a briny element to this dish and I really love them. If you think baking the chicken with lemon will make it too tart, think again! Don't skip it - it adds so much flavor. If you are still concerned, consider using a meyer lemon, which is a very sweet variety of lemon. Also, don't skip the stovetop steps here. They prepare the chicken for roasting and build the beginnings of that amazing sauce. Besides, it takes about 15 minutes and constitutes most of the hands on time this recipe will ask of you.

I love serving this dish with roasted or mashed potatoes. Rice would also be nice. Just make sure you have some kind of starch to accept the amazing juices rendered during the baking process. They are amazing. If you are looking for something fresh to serve too, consider a Greek Salad. Might as well lean into the theme, right?