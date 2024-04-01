Greek Chicken Souvlaki

Last time around, we covered some excellent sun dried tomato scones that call for ingredients that are readily available year round. This time, we're covering the same concept with an excellent Greek chicken recipe. Packed with the flavors offered by lemons, garlic, herbs, wine, and more, this chicken gets its excellent flavor from a long soak in a flavor-packed marinade.

If you don't want to use wine, you can skip that in the marinade, but otherwise I suggest sticking to the recipe for the full impact of this excellent mix of flavors. You can, of course, use fresh oregano and rosemary, but this recipe is written to be accessible year round and, as such, fresh herbs are not required. You can also use chicken thighs instead of breasts. They will take a little longer to cook than the breasts but will also tolerate high heat cooking much more than the breasts.

I like serving this recipe with toasted pita and Greek salad. You can add more options or even just top the salad with the cooked chicken for a main course salad. Choose what brings you joy and enjoy!