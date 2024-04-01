When someone mentions muffins or scones, it's easy to assume a sweet treat awaits. But don't discount savory scones, which can cover all the roles of their sweet sisters and also fill in as sandwich bread, soup dunkers, chili dippers, and more. These flakey sun dried tomato scones are perfect for all of that, but my favorite way to enjoy them is simply drizzled generously with some hot honey.
As is often the case with baked goods, it's best to simply follow the recipe below as written. Take note of the ingredients that should be kept cold. Doing so will have your scone dough coming together better and baking perfectly. That flakey texture comes from the temperature shift that happens in the oven and having some very cold butter, egg, and cream will all make that happen.
If you split these in half, they make excellent vehicles for sandwiches. When whole, they are excellent dipped and dunked in soups, stews, and chilis. And of course, have them solo with a bit of butter or, as mentioned before, a drizzle of hot honey. These are among my favorite baked goods that don't call for fresh ingredients so enjoy them all year round!
Sun Dried Tomato Scones
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¾ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
- ½ teaspoon back pepper
- ½ cup unsalted butter - very cold and cut into ½-inch cubes
- 1 large egg - cold
- ¾ cup cold heavy cream
- ½ cup sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil - drained, patted dry, and finely chopped
- ⅓ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- ⅓ cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a large baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper and set aside.
In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, granulated sugar, salt, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, and black pepper; whisk to combine.
Using a pastry cutter or your fingers, work the butter into the dough until it resembles a coarse meal. The chunks of butter should be about the size of peas.
In a glass measuring cup, whisk together the egg, cream, and sun-dried tomatoes. Pour this liquid mixture into the center of the flour mixture. Add both of the cheeses. Use a spatula to stir everything together until just moistened.
Empty the loose dough out onto a clean, lightly floured work surface. Knead the dough until it comes together, then shape it into an 8-inch disc.
Cut the disc into 8 even wedges and carefully transfer them to the prepared baking sheet, placing them about 2-inches apart.
Bake for 20 minutes, or until golden brown. Allow the scones to cool for 10 minutes on the baking sheet and serve warm - ideally drizzled with hot honey!
- Yields: 8 scones
- Preparation Time: 40 minutes