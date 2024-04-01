When someone mentions muffins or scones, it's easy to assume a sweet treat awaits. But don't discount savory scones, which can cover all the roles of their sweet sisters and also fill in as sandwich bread, soup dunkers, chili dippers, and more. These flakey sun dried tomato scones are perfect for all of that, but my favorite way to enjoy them is simply drizzled generously with some hot honey.

As is often the case with baked goods, it's best to simply follow the recipe below as written. Take note of the ingredients that should be kept cold. Doing so will have your scone dough coming together better and baking perfectly. That flakey texture comes from the temperature shift that happens in the oven and having some very cold butter, egg, and cream will all make that happen.

If you split these in half, they make excellent vehicles for sandwiches. When whole, they are excellent dipped and dunked in soups, stews, and chilis. And of course, have them solo with a bit of butter or, as mentioned before, a drizzle of hot honey. These are among my favorite baked goods that don't call for fresh ingredients so enjoy them all year round!