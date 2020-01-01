Mediterranean Lamb Tacos

I don't often have lamb on hand. While it's not difficult to come by in the upper Midwest, we tend to focus our animal protein source scope on beef, pork, and chicken. That said, when I have the opportunity to get lamb from a local farmer at prices I cannot find anywhere else, I simply cannot miss out on it. And while a really good lamb curry is always on the to-do list, I've found lamb stew meat to be absolutely delightful in tacos.

This particular rendition blends the taco concept with Mediterranean flavors by pairing delightfully marinated lamb with pressure cooking (to give us buttery tender meat) and broiling (to give us a crisp, glistening outer crust) and then tucking the meat into tortillas alongside a fresh chopped salad featuring the flavors of Greece. The result is a plate of tacos I'd eat any day!

Serve these alongside a simple Greek salad, hummus and veggies, or just fill your plate with enough of them to fill you up! These are really nice with mint iced tea, a cold light beer, or a chilled white wine. Oh - and grab napkins, they are delicious and juicy!