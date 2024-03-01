Moroccan Lentil & Carrot Soup

This time of the year, I start to slow down with making loads of soups and stews and start to work in a lot more meals featuring fresh fruits and vegetables. However, I live in Wisconsin, so I'm not really putting the brakes on those slow simmering dishes until some time in May. But I do tend to make smaller batches less frequently. This delightfully spiced lentil and carrot soup makes a mere six cups and it absolutely fantastic on its own or alongside your favorite sandwich or salad.

You can tweak the kind of onions used in this soup, but I'd steer clear of much else. I really love it and it makes me happy. If you like things a bit hotter, add about a half teaspoon of crushed red pepper with the other spices and enjoy. I like to sprinkle the top of my bowl of soup with some crushed red pepper, minced sautéed garlic, and sesame seeds. Since I tend to blend this one until creamy, it's nice to add a bit of texture back in at the table.

I'm very much a fan of serving this soup alongside a warm panini sandwich. Since it's the epitome of simple food that's perfect for the culinary gap between seasons, a warm sandwich for dipping into a creamy, spicy soup that's packed with so much flavor pairs equally well with a cold windy day that has you inside wrapped in a blanket or a warm sunny one that has you out walking the dog a bit longer than usual. However your day turns out, enjoy the part this delightful soup plays in it!