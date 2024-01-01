Happy New Year! It's time to start 2024 with a fantastic sheet pan comfort food meal with a blend of creamy, tangy, and spicy flavors. I can't think of a better way to welcome a new year and the adventures it will bring with it.
As is often the case, this recipe is tweakable. You can opt for hotter or milder peppers to suit your preferences and the cream cheese can be replaced with goat cheese for a tangier version or marscarpone for less tang and more creamy texture. If you don't have panko breadcrumbs, you can use regular ones, but it will not be as crispy. You can also forgo them entirely, but I like the little crisp they add. If you prefer, you can roast the potatoes separately or opt for a different side entirely, but I enjoy the convenience of making most of dinner on just one sheet pan.
Note I said "most of dinner" above? I like to put together a simple green salad to have with this recipe. That said, steamed green beans, honey roasted carrots, or any other light vegetable would pair nicely as well. Beyond that, I find that a crisp cider also gives me joy with meals like this. Find a beverage that does the same for you and dig in!
Jalapeño Popper Stuffed Chicken with Roasted Potatoes
- 5 jalapeño peppers, divided
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- 3-4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 3-4 potatoes, scrubbed and cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 T. olive oil
- Salt & pepper
Preheat the oven to 450°F.
Slice two of the jalapeño peppers in half; set aside. Clean the remaining jalapeño peppers and dice small. Add the diced peppers, cream cheese, shredded cheddar, and garlic and onion powder to a large bowl and mix together; set aside.
Slice the chicken breasts along the side of each breast to form a pocket in the middle. Don’t cut from end to end and don’t cut through so much as to butterfly the breast. Fill each chicken pocket with a quarter to a third of the cream cheese filling.
Add the panko breadcrumbs to a shallow dish, place each breast on top of the crumbs and flip to fully coat the breast.
Lightly spray a heavy baking sheet (I used the bottom of my broiler pan) with cooking spray. Spray the top of the chicken with oil, the place the chicken on the baking sheet with the pocket facing up. Press down slightly to form a flat bottom; set aside.
Prepare the potatoes as instructed. Add the reserved two halved jalapeños and toss with the olive oil. Arrange the oiled potatoes and peppers around the chicken breasts on the pan. Season with salt and pepper as desired.
Bake in the preheated oven for about 25-30 minutes, stirring the potatoes once about halfway through baking. Serve hot.
- Yields: 3-4 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes