Jalapeño Popper Stuffed Chicken with Roasted Potatoes

Happy New Year! It's time to start 2024 with a fantastic sheet pan comfort food meal with a blend of creamy, tangy, and spicy flavors. I can't think of a better way to welcome a new year and the adventures it will bring with it.

As is often the case, this recipe is tweakable. You can opt for hotter or milder peppers to suit your preferences and the cream cheese can be replaced with goat cheese for a tangier version or marscarpone for less tang and more creamy texture. If you don't have panko breadcrumbs, you can use regular ones, but it will not be as crispy. You can also forgo them entirely, but I like the little crisp they add. If you prefer, you can roast the potatoes separately or opt for a different side entirely, but I enjoy the convenience of making most of dinner on just one sheet pan.

Note I said "most of dinner" above? I like to put together a simple green salad to have with this recipe. That said, steamed green beans, honey roasted carrots, or any other light vegetable would pair nicely as well. Beyond that, I find that a crisp cider also gives me joy with meals like this. Find a beverage that does the same for you and dig in!