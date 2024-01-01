Instant Pot African Peanut Stew

African peanut stew is a staple in Western Africa and is deeply versatile. Nearly always containing sweet potatoes, hot peppers, and peanuts or peanut butter, it can also be home to all manner of treasure from the garden and can easily be made with lamb, beef, chicken, or without meat at all. The version below includes chicken, but also has easy instructions for making it without meat. And when you make it in the Instant Pot, it can be on the table in under an hour and any leftovers store beautifully - including in the freezer. It's perfect comfort food for winter's worst.

If you are looking for less heat, omit the cayenne pepper and use less or no jalapeño. If you want more heat, go in the opposite direction! If you do not have fresh ginger, use 2-3 teaspoons of powdered ginger - you want that bite and it pairs so beautifully with both the sweet potatoes and the peanut butter. I added cauliflower because I had it on hand, but you can add any number of extra vegetables or none at all. If you don't have kale, chopped spinach or collard greens will also work in this. Heck, beet greens will do the trick as well if you have them. You get the idea.

I usually serve this hearty stew with steamed brown rice or toasted naan for dipping. Sometimes I will have a bowl of chopped peanuts and another bowl of lime wedges on the table for garnishing, but a big bowl is really what is most important here. Enjoy!