Grilled Vegetable Blend

While Labor Day doesn't officially mark the end of summer, it certainly indicates that it's rapidly moving in the direction of an exit. That said, if you are gardening, have a CSA share, enjoy farm stands and/or markets, or have been gifted a bounty of produce, it's a great way to showcase the freshness, variety, and beauty of the late summer season. I tend to make a variation on this at least once a week this time of the year!

This is an incredibly versatile dish that can be a salad, a side, or even a main course if you add a source of protein. And if you grill your protein too, it's a meal that can just be put together, grilled, and eaten in the great outdoors. With cooler weather on it's way, there's something lovely about enjoying this weather while we've got it. Beyond that, you can also tweak the vegetables (both fresh and grilled) that are featured here. You can even opt for a different dressing, though I really love this one. In a pinch, just add a bit of your favorite bottled dressing and call it done.

Some ways I've used this dish: as a side dish for grilled chicken or steak, as a salad with grilled salmon or shrimp, tossed with grilled haloumi or bits of pork, and added as a topping to grilled pizza. Of course, it became a stunning accompaniment to falafel too, as pictured above. Really, make it and figure out what you like to do with it and you too can enjoy how versatile and delicious it is!