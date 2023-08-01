Summer Tuna & Grilled Veggie Couscous Salad

As some of you know, when I'm grilling in summer, it's not at all unusual for me to toss some extra veggies on the grill while I've got it fired up. They go on to become excellent ingredients in other dishes and, today, I'm sharing one of my favorites that can be made in under a half hour if you've planned ahead while grilling - or have other cooked veggies on hand.

In addition to the aforementioned grilled veggies, this salad relies on some excellent convenience foods. High end canned tuna - yellowfin in olive oil - gets used both as flaked fish in the salad mix as well as the olive oil in the salad dressing. Find the very best you can manage for this - it really shines. Beyond that, toasted Israeli couscous - sometimes labeled pearl couscous - and sun-dried tomatoes (ideally in oil) fill in the other roles this salad seeks. One excellent thing about this particular salad is that it is one of those dishes that is at least as good the second day, if not better, than it was on the day you made it. I like to make a big batch so I can have it for lunch the next day.

As a side, I recommend pairing this with a clever sandwich, wrap, or burger. As a main course, feel free to have a piece of garlic toast on hand to soak up any dressing left on your plate. I also tend to have a piece of fruit afterward - stone fruit is dreamy right about now!