Summer is about grilling and salads. Sometimes some magic happens and it can be about both of those things in one fantastic dish. Enter this inspired Mediterranean Chicken Salad. Packed with all manner of summer produce, a healthy dose of briny olives and tangy lemon juice and zest, and crowned with grilled chicken and haloumi - which we covered last time - it is a fitting tribute to what may be the tastiest month of them all.

Whether you are grilling inside with a grill plate or out on the grill in the yard, set yourself up for success by starting with the chicken that's been marinating and then give the cheese a quick cook and let it season itself with any of the marinade that lingers on the grill. You can skip the cheese, but it adds a fantastic taste and texture element and really gives you a stellar main dish to share.

Because the dressing/marinade in this dish is so stunning, I often serve it with torn baguette or warm pita. If you happen to have some hummus on hand, that would also be lovely. And don't forget the glasses or chilled white wine or lemonade. Cheers to summer eating!