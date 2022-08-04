Haloumi is a firm brined cheese that hails from the Eastern Mediterranean region (Cyprus in particular) and can be grilled or fried until brown without melting due to its higher-than-typical melting point. Its firm texture when cooked causes it to squeak on the teeth when being chewed. Sealed, haloumi can last in the refrigerator for as long as a year. But once you've experienced this cheesy magic, you will be hard pressed to keep it there for that long.

It can feel a bit intimidating to grill cheese since most of us have grown accustomed to it melting easily. Don't worry. Haloumi is perfect for grilling because it has a high melting point. This allows you to make a crisp crust that holds a softened, squeaky center that's popular with all ages. I recommend having a heavy grill plate or pan to make sliding it off the grill easier, but it will also stand up to the grates over a medium flame.

Haloumi is a pretty salty cheese and can be cubed and put on salads or enjoyed alongside your favorite grilled vegetables and meats. You can also pour a glass of wine and just enjoy it on its own. A recent nationwide interest in it has made it easier to find in grocery stores across the United States. Grab a block of it on your next trip for provisions and enjoy the art of grilling cheese!