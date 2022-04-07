Dark Chocolate Coconut Ganache Dip & Filling

Last time around, we talked double chocolate cupcakes and I suggested pausing long enough to get an idea for filling those very sweets. Well, the wait is over. This rich ganache is perfect for filling decadent cupcakes, filling your favorite tart or pie shell, and dipping fresh fruit and cookies into. It's a quick and perfect addition to your holiday desserts and treats tradition.

Now I'll let you in on a little secret: I like making this every few months and pouring it into some small glass jars so I have fillings and dip options available whenever the mood strikes me or I have unexpected company. People love it when they stop by and I have some lovely fresh fruit to put out. They cheer when they can dip said fruit into this decadent ganache!

One of the things I love about this recipe is that as long as you opt for dairy free chocolate chips, you can make a dairy, gluten, vegan ganache that no one will ever think of as any of those things. For folks dealing with dietary restrictions, this decadence is especially wonderful. Happy Easter a bit early!