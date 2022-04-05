Double Chocolate Cupcakes with Strawberry Cheesecake Frosting

Before the end of the month, Easter is going to be upon us and we'll be up to our armpits in chocolate eggs and bunnies. But if you prefer something sweet but homemade, might I suggest these rich chocolate cupcakes? And to give a nod to Spring, top them with strawberry cheesecake frosting and a big 'ol beautiful ripe strawberry. In a month when you're likely to see a lot of chocolate, these might just be your favorites.

Of course, they don't have to be strawberry flavored - pick your favorite jam and crown them with the fruit of your choice. I highly recommend choosing brightly colored fresh fruit as a nod to the season. If you don't have coffee, you can substitute with water or milk. And, of course, you can choose to either add some food color or skip it - like I did with the cupcakes pictured here.

Now if you can manage to pause on making this amazing cupcakes for a couple days, I'll be sharing a recipe for a stunning chocolate dip/filling that would be excellent tucked inside these cupcakes. Simply remove a small amount of the top of each cupcake using a small knife and add enough filling to fill the cavity you've made. You could also use extra cheesecake frosting if you prefer. But feel free to make it even more festive for the season!