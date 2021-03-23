Now that spring has officially sprung, it's time to start kick starting our menus to help reflect the (hopefully) warming weather. So main dish salads will start taking a larger role in our meal plans. But since we still have chilly days and sometimes even snow on the ground, it makes sense to ease our way into salad land. Therefore, I'm sharing one of my all-time favorite main dish salads: Salade Niçoise.

This salad combines warm elements (seared tuna, roasted potatoes and green beans, and boiled eggs) with chilled elements (crunchy lettuce and tangy goat cheese) and brings it all together with yummy olives and a mustard vinaigrette. As is often the case with recipes like these, you can tweak the ingredients. Want roasted peppers? Go for it. Pep things up with chopped red onion. Blue cheese can be used instead of goat cheese or skipped altogether if desired. You can even used high quality oil packed tuna instead of the fresh tuna if you'd prefer. You get the idea.

For a meal like this, I like to just add a glass of chilled white wine and call it dinner. You could try adding more, but this salad is so busy, it sort of just handles the variety for you. So sit back, enjoy and welcome spring!