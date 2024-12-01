Continuing with some easy to make and oh-so-good dinner ideas, this time around we're spending a bit of time with a favorite sheet pan recipe. I love these meals because you do a little bit of prep, toss your ingredients on a pan and add seasonings and oil, and bake/roast for a bit while you prep anything else for dinner or sit down with a glass of your favorite wine or beer.
This version calls for a nice selection of good roasting vegetables that will work well together and a ring of your favorite smoked sausage. I happen to be lucky enough to have homemade venison sausage from my brother on hand and my kid will literally beg for that to be included in meals like this over any other option we have. That said, lesser options will also work. *wink*
I like to have a variety of mustards on hand to serve with this. A salad with a honey mustard dressing or a creamy coleslaw would also make a lovely accompaniment. And hey, that aforementioned glass of wine or beer can also be a nice item on the table too. Enjoy!
Sheet Pan Smoked Sausage and Roasted Vegetables
- 2 cups chopped baby golden potatoes
- 3 cups sliced zucchini or other summer squash
- 1 ½ cups chopped bell peppers (2 large or 6-7 mini sweet bell peppers)
- 1 cup sliced onions
- 1 lb. smoked sausage
- ¼ cup olive oil
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 tablespoons Italian seasoning
- Salt & pepper
Preheat the oven to 400° F. Grease or spray a large baking sheet - I use the bottom of my broiler pan - with cooking fat or cooking spray; set aside.
Wash and chop the unpeeled baby golden potatoes. You want the pieces no bigger than ½-inch and keep them consistently sized. Slice the zucchini, chop the peppers, and slice the onions - again keeping them consistently sized.
Place all of the veggies on the prepared sheet pan. Pour the olive oil and all of the seasonings on top. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Toss and evenly coat all the veggies with the seasonings. Space everything out so it has plenty of space to cook. If veggies are crammed/overlapping they'll steam instead of roast and will take longer to cook. Carefully place your ring of smoked sausage on top of the veggies.
Bake the sheet pan for 15 minutes in the preheated oven, remove the sheet pan briefly and flip/stir all the veggies around, removing and replacing the sausage if needed. Return the sheet pan to the oven and bake for another 10-15 minutes or until the vegetables are crisp-tender. Remove the sheet pan from the oven.
Carefully move the sausage to a cutting board and slice into 1" pieces. Return to the baking sheet and and toss with the hot vegetables. Serve warm.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes