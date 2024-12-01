Sheet Pan Smoked Sausage and Roasted Vegetables

Continuing with some easy to make and oh-so-good dinner ideas, this time around we're spending a bit of time with a favorite sheet pan recipe. I love these meals because you do a little bit of prep, toss your ingredients on a pan and add seasonings and oil, and bake/roast for a bit while you prep anything else for dinner or sit down with a glass of your favorite wine or beer.

This version calls for a nice selection of good roasting vegetables that will work well together and a ring of your favorite smoked sausage. I happen to be lucky enough to have homemade venison sausage from my brother on hand and my kid will literally beg for that to be included in meals like this over any other option we have. That said, lesser options will also work. *wink*

I like to have a variety of mustards on hand to serve with this. A salad with a honey mustard dressing or a creamy coleslaw would also make a lovely accompaniment. And hey, that aforementioned glass of wine or beer can also be a nice item on the table too. Enjoy!