Instant Pot Lamb Tagine

Soups, stews, and other slow simmered dishes are the heart of comfort food, especially this time of the year. However, December is not exactly known as a month brimming with lots of opportunities to whirl about the kitchen being the keeper of the simmering pot on the stove. Good thing a great many of us have multifunction electric pressure cookers on hand. While the Instant Pot is the most popular of these, a great many makes and models exist out there and they work very similarly. The biggest thing to know is that with 10-20 minutes of prep time invested, these amazing appliances can get you simmered all day on the stove flavor to your table with about a half hour of cooking under pressure. Cue the applause!

Can you make lamb tagine without lamb? No. But if you use cuts of tender beef, it will still be a yummy stew. I go to my favorite Turkish butcher counter to get lamb roast cut into half inch cubes for this. I also really love using a variety of chopped dried fruit for this. It mostly cooks down and helps create a thick, complex sauce. You can skip adding greens at the end, but I really like what it does for this dish. Some people also like the addition of nuts (think pistachios, almonds, or the like) and cilantro added on top of each serving. I like that, but also have additional suggestions for serving this amazing dish below.

Traditionally, this dish is served over couscous. I have been known to do that, but when the bakery adjoining the aforementioned Turkish butcher counter has homemade flatbread on hand, I pick it up and use it as an edible plate! For the plates pictured above, I also sautéed some beautiful green beans with slivered almonds. The result is a beautiful plate that absorbs all that amazing sauce as you enjoy it. Feel free to serve it over your favorite starch, of course. I'm just sharing one version that brings me joy. I hope this recipe brings you joy too!