Instant Pot Corn & Potato Chowder

'Twas the week before Thanksgiving and all through the kitchen, home chefs are rushing to plan, prep, and brace for a very big holiday meal. One of the nicest things you can do for yourself this week is to work in quick and easy meals that are excellent blends of nutritious ingredients, tasty sauces and seasonings, and ultimately recipes you can get on table, enjoy with your family, and clean up after in a snap. Get your family involved in making them and cleaning up and it will help make planning for Thanksgiving less stressful and hopefully inspire ways everyone can be involved on the holiday too. After all, we all want to be able to enjoy the day and working together can insure that and make memories all the while.

Continuing our quest, this time around we're offering an Instant Pot recipe for corn and potato chowder. Ready in a half hour, this creamy, slightly spicy chowder is perfect for a cold day in which you would rather not think too much about what's for dinner. Want to decrease the spice level? Reduce or eliminate the roasted green chiles. Can you use canned corn? Yes! Drain it well before adding to the pot. In addition, you can use different varieties of onion, bell pepper, and potatoes. You can also use different cheese, though I'm definitely partial to sharp cheddar. Maybe a 50/50 blend of sharp cheddar and pepper jack? You decide!

This chowder would be excellent as part of a soup and salad or sandwich meal. Other options are out there, but for a quick meal that's where I land. Heck, if time is particularly short - and it often is - just tear off chunks of a baguette and dip that into bowls of hot soup and call it dinner. Enjoy!