Blackberry Apple Caprese Plate

Throughout summer, fresh tomatoes and basil from my garden, my CSA box, and local farmers' markets have graced my table, often in the form of a classic caprese salad. As the weather has gotten cooler and the herb and vegetable offerings have dwindled while simultaneously concentrating in flavor, autumn's offerings of apples and blackberries join my traditional ingredients to help round things out, add stunning color, and breathe new life into a standard at my table.

You can swap blackberries for autumn bearing raspberries or, if you have access, use blackberries alongside both red and yellow raspberries for a rainbow of color on your plate. Likewise, I like to use different colors of tomatoes and apples for a dish like this. After all, you are putting about 10 minutes into making what can be truly seen as a centerpiece salad offering - why not let it shine?

I love serving this plate alongside roasted chicken, duck, or pork. While you could work other sides into that mix, I will admit that we often just keep it there because the flavors are so intense and before we know it, snow is going to be piling up and we'll be turning to root cellars, hot houses, and canning rooms to provide the bright flavors we crave at our tables. For now, the end of the fall harvest is to be savored and treasured, so enjoy!