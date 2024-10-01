Puff Pastry Mushroom Tart

This week, we are offering two different tart recipes featuring crusts made from frozen puff pastry. This is an ingredient I always have on hand in my house. Being able to thaw a sheet or three means I'm often less than an hour away from absolutely stunning tarts, turnovers, and other pastry delights. Since cooler weather makes baking an easy endeavor, we thought we'd offer another way to make savory baking a snap.

The second tart features a blend of sautéed mushrooms paired with cheese, sage, and a great Balsamic Glaze. You can use whichever mushrooms you like, have access to, or are in season where you live. I used a combination of sliced baby bella and oyster mushrooms. In spring, I might opt for baby button mushrooms paired with some stellar morel mushrooms. In this tart, I used smoked gouda as the first layer in the tart and topped it with a very good parmesan cheese. You can choose other varieties, but I recommend using a strongly flavored good melting cheese for the first layer and a parmesan, romano, or even blue cheese for topping. I love sage as a final topping after baking and it suits this season so well, but if you've got other fresh herbs, feel free to use them. Be sure to add them while the tart is just out of the oven and hot enough to wilt the herbs a bit and help their amazing aroma waft across the table.

Like the tart from earlier this week, it pairs well with soup. That said, I'm also a fan of having it alongside a good autumn salad too. I've had it alongside a salad with mixed greens, sliced apple or pear, diced roasted beets, nuts, and crumbled goat or blue cheese. But however you choose to serve it, let the flavors speak for themselves and enjoy!