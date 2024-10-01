Instant Pot Korean Beef & Vegetables

Tender, flavorful Korean beef can be a journey of lots of time and attention, but if you have an Instant Pot, most of the time and attention that actually requires you to be involved is limited. This recipe puts the ingredients for a fantastic sauce plus chopped chuck roast into your Instant Pot and lets you spend a little time prepping veggies to be added afterward in stages. The result is a stunningly tender Korean beef dish brimming with all manner of vegetables that can be nestled atop steamed rice for a stunning dinner.

If you have a bottled Korean sauce you like, you can use it in the Instant Pot. Be sure to mix it with the beef broth or it will burn and/or have difficulty reaching pressure. Omit the next 9 ingredients (soy sauce through white pepper) if you use a bottled sauce. I like making my own because I can opt for tamari instead of soy sauce if I want it to be gluten free and tweaking amounts to make the sauce that's perfect for my meal is an option. The vegetable options for this dish can be tweaked too - pick a couple options that want longer cooking times (like the broccoli and red pepper) and some that just want a good warming (like the edamame and carrots).

This dish, when served atop streamed rice, is complete. No sides are required, although a like Asian cucumber salad might be nice. Mostly, I just pour a beverage to enjoy alongside and dig in. With all of this flavor, texture, and color in one bowl, dinner is going to be perfect!