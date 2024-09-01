Welcome to September! This month is about changing routines (back to school, end of vacations, shifting weather, etc.) and how our kitchen time and techniques shift and how our meals adapt to a heavy harvest and busy schedules. We're beginning this journey with a meal that can hold its own in the morning or the evening and takes advantage of some of the season's finest produce. Let's begin, shall we?
Given the time of the year, I highly encourage using as much fresh produce as possible in this recipe. If you happen to have fresh hatch chiles, jalapeños, or the like, consider working one or two into the sauce. It will give its heat a lot more depth which is wonderful if you love a spicy dish as much as I do. Use the nicest sauce tomatoes you have access to since their flavor rules the day in this dish. And, if you can, splurge for some very nice cheese to melt onto your eggs and croissants. Yum.
Some fresh fruit or a light brunchy salad are both excellent accompaniments for this dish, whether you are serving in the morning, midday, or the evening. It's delicious, celebrates the season, and brings a lot of flavor to the table. Pour a glass of chilled white wine for this one. You will not be disappointed. Enjoy!
Eggs in Purgatory Croissant Boats
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 small yellow onion, diced
- 1 garlic clove, lightly crushed and peeled
- 5-7 basil leaves, torn
- Generous pinch red pepper flakes
- 1 bell pepper, coarsely chopped
- Kosher salt
- 2 lbs. chopped fresh tomatoes or 1 (28 ounce) can chopped tomatoes
- 4 large croissants
- 4 eggs
- 4 tablespoons freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano or Pecorino Romano
In a large skillet or wide saucepan with a lid set over medium-low heat, stir together the olive oil, onion, garlic, basil, red pepper flakes, and red bell pepper. Cook, stirring often, until the onion and peppers are softened, about 10 minutes. If the bell pepper isn’t quite tender, cover the pan partially and cook for another 5 minutes, until the pepper is softened but still holds its shape. Season with a generous pinch of salt.
Stir in the tomatoes and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Lower the heat to medium-low, cover the skillet partially and simmer gently until the tomatoes have darkened in color and thickened, about 15 minutes. Uncover and cook another 5 minutes until the sauce is nicely thickened.
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a nonstick baking mat.
Cut the top off of each croissant with a knife. Place them on the baking sheet.
Spoon the hot tomato mixture into the prepared croissant boats, leaving ¾ inch of space at the top. Reserve the remaining tomato mixture. Crack an egg into each croissant "boat" and sprinkle a bit of grated cheese over the top of the egg in each croissant.
Bake the boats in the oven for 25 mins, or until golden brown and the egg mixture is set. Add a spoonful or two of the tomato mixture to the top of each boat. Serve immediately. Note: the tops of the croissants can be toasted and used to dip into the boats as you serve them.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 1 hour