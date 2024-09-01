Eggs in Purgatory Croissant Boats

Welcome to September! This month is about changing routines (back to school, end of vacations, shifting weather, etc.) and how our kitchen time and techniques shift and how our meals adapt to a heavy harvest and busy schedules. We're beginning this journey with a meal that can hold its own in the morning or the evening and takes advantage of some of the season's finest produce. Let's begin, shall we?

Given the time of the year, I highly encourage using as much fresh produce as possible in this recipe. If you happen to have fresh hatch chiles, jalapeños, or the like, consider working one or two into the sauce. It will give its heat a lot more depth which is wonderful if you love a spicy dish as much as I do. Use the nicest sauce tomatoes you have access to since their flavor rules the day in this dish. And, if you can, splurge for some very nice cheese to melt onto your eggs and croissants. Yum.

Some fresh fruit or a light brunchy salad are both excellent accompaniments for this dish, whether you are serving in the morning, midday, or the evening. It's delicious, celebrates the season, and brings a lot of flavor to the table. Pour a glass of chilled white wine for this one. You will not be disappointed. Enjoy!